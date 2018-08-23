Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $553,000 in Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 352.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $119.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a twelve month low of $61.37 and a twelve month high of $122.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The textile maker reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 6.49%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.28) EPS. research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DECK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $112.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.85.

In other news, Director Brian Spaly bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.17 per share, with a total value of $113,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,015.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 750 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

