Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $606,000 in Michaels Companies Inc (MIK) Stock

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 31,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 36.6% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 34.1% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Michaels Companies in the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 252,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 48.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,040,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,945,000 after acquiring an additional 341,040 shares in the last quarter.

MIK opened at $20.62 on Thursday. Michaels Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 6.44% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Michaels Companies’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Michaels Companies Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MIK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.80.

Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

