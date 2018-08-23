Vocera Communications (VCRA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.20

Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.20 and last traded at $32.88, with a volume of 6327 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Vocera Communications to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Vocera Communications from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $965.01 million, a P/E ratio of -110.00 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $42.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.50 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Justin Spencer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $261,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,268,508.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 18,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $593,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,454 shares of company stock valued at $3,046,549. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCRA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 462,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,841,000 after purchasing an additional 21,648 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 86.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 15,486 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the first quarter worth $375,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the first quarter worth $5,794,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

