Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) CEO Sells $7,160,000.00 in Stock

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) CEO Alan Masarek sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $7,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,106.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Alan Masarek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 21st, Alan Masarek sold 166,666 shares of Vonage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $2,398,323.74.

NYSE VG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.24. 980,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,701. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $14.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.79 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Vonage (NYSE:VG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 16.92% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VG. Zacks Investment Research cut Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Vonage to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Vonage in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Vonage in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vonage in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vonage by 63.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vonage in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vonage in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. 85.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

