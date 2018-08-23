Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,675 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 232,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,619,000 after acquiring an additional 26,229 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 339,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 127,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VNO opened at $75.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $80.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $541.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VNO shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.10.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

