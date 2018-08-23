Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Shares Bought by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1,438.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,816 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. 61.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $69.64 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $59.07 and a 52 week high of $83.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $34.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.51%.

In other news, insider Stefano Pessina purchased 1,697,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.92 per share, for a total transaction of $108,500,236.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ornella Barra purchased 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.15 per share, for a total transaction of $110,755,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cowen downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Leerink Swann cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.21.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.