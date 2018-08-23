Walmart (WMT) Given a $101.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) has been given a $101.00 price target by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WMT. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $102.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Argus set a $112.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.89.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $95.67 on Thursday. Walmart has a 12 month low of $77.50 and a 12 month high of $109.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $289.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $127.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Walmart will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 592,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $50,119,999.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,507,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,331,439.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $277,488.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,381 shares in the company, valued at $8,314,171.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,557,455 shares of company stock worth $912,760,275 over the last 90 days. 51.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,987 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,251,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 43,769 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,866,000. Finally, Green Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.45% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

