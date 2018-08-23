Walmart (WMT) PT Set at $100.00 by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer set a $100.00 target price on Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.05 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Walmart to $168.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Walmart from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.89.

WMT opened at $95.67 on Wednesday. Walmart has a twelve month low of $77.50 and a twelve month high of $109.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $289.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $127.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Walmart will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,190,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $100,756,440.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,347,254 shares in the company, valued at $283,345,051.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,499,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $127,228,052.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $572,684,498.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,557,455 shares of company stock worth $912,760,275. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 20,868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 31,888 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,442 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.4% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 152,035 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,022,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.45% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

