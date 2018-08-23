Walt Disney Co (DIS) Receives $118.65 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.65.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Bank of America set a $144.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.69. The stock had a trading volume of 109,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,987,219. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $96.20 and a 12-month high of $117.90. The stock has a market cap of $166.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a boost from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.78. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 6th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total value of $80,140.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,244.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 437,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $50,333,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,498,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,370,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 710,002 shares of company stock valued at $80,514,432. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Live Your Vision LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 91.6% in the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 184.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

