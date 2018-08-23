Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shares Sold by Smead Capital Management Inc.

Smead Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 751,276 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 13,418 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 3.7% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $78,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 12.9% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,743 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in Walt Disney by 1,668.7% in the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 160,261 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,827,000 after purchasing an additional 151,200 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 3.3% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 252,137 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 67.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 61,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 24,583 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $111.94 on Thursday. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $96.20 and a 52-week high of $117.90. The company has a market capitalization of $166.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 20.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 9th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.78. This represents a yield of 1.62%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Bank of America set a $144.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.92.

In other Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 437,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $50,333,085.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,498,871 shares in the company, valued at $172,370,165. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 130,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $14,957,209.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,950,089.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 710,002 shares of company stock worth $80,514,432. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

