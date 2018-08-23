Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,162 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WM. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,649,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,182,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,632,000 after buying an additional 1,448,281 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,488,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,315,000 after buying an additional 934,344 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,474,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,064,000 after buying an additional 842,995 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,468,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WM opened at $90.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $75.60 and a one year high of $91.64.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.76%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.22.

In other Waste Management news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total value of $33,787.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,679.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

