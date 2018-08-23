Waves (WAVES) Achieves Market Capitalization of $221.76 Million

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded up 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Waves has a total market capitalization of $221.76 million and $3.07 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Waves has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. One Waves coin can currently be bought for $2.22 or 0.00034058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbe, Indodax, Tidex and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Waves alerts:

Lisk (LSK) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00069794 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00063637 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00086882 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00028741 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00001432 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00035646 BTC.

Waves Coin Profile

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Waves’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waves’ official message board is wavestalk.org. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Waves is wavesplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Indodax, Liqui, COSS, HitBTC, Exmo, LiteBit.eu, Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange, Livecoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Coinbe, Huobi, BCEX, Coinrail, Tidex, Gate.io, YoBit, Bittrex, Exrates, Bitbns, Kuna, Upbit and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.