WBI Investments Inc. Grows Holdings in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF (IHY)

WBI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY) by 327.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 557,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426,817 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc. owned approximately 8.44% of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF worth $13,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 276,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 54,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 53.3% during the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 49,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 17,287 shares during the period.

Shares of IHY opened at $24.23 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $26.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0944 per share. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%.

