WBI Investments Inc. Has $20.02 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

WBI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1,042.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 452,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412,769 shares during the quarter. General Mills comprises about 1.1% of WBI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. WBI Investments Inc. owned about 0.08% of General Mills worth $20,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 61.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 95.4% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 14,220 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 12.3% during the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 76,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at about $5,833,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at about $4,393,000. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 2,450 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $105,913.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,169.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi Miller sold 13,204 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $604,347.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,642.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 158,018 shares of company stock worth $7,114,487. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $45.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.77.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 35.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.02%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

