WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC) Position Increased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,606 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,445,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 433.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 512,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,133,000 after purchasing an additional 416,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,220,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,706,733,000 after purchasing an additional 412,950 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 715,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,201,000 after purchasing an additional 402,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 885,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,501,000 after purchasing an additional 370,429 shares during the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $67.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.05. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52-week low of $58.48 and a 52-week high of $70.09.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.5525 per share. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 70.38%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In other news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederick D. Kuester sold 168,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $11,298,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

