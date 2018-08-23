Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BNP Paribas (BNP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for BNP Paribas (EPA: BNP):

8/17/2018 – BNP Paribas was given a new €79.00 ($89.77) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/17/2018 – BNP Paribas was given a new €70.00 ($79.55) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/14/2018 – BNP Paribas had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

8/13/2018 – BNP Paribas was given a new €65.00 ($73.86) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/10/2018 – BNP Paribas was given a new €69.00 ($78.41) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2018 – BNP Paribas was given a new €79.00 ($89.77) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2018 – BNP Paribas was given a new €70.00 ($79.55) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2018 – BNP Paribas was given a new €62.00 ($70.45) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2018 – BNP Paribas was given a new €63.00 ($71.59) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/1/2018 – BNP Paribas was given a new €68.00 ($77.27) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/1/2018 – BNP Paribas was given a new €71.34 ($81.07) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2018 – BNP Paribas was given a new €79.00 ($89.77) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2018 – BNP Paribas was given a new €63.00 ($71.59) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/23/2018 – BNP Paribas was given a new €79.00 ($89.77) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2018 – BNP Paribas was given a new €68.30 ($77.61) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/13/2018 – BNP Paribas was given a new €68.00 ($77.27) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/13/2018 – BNP Paribas was given a new €68.00 ($77.27) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/6/2018 – BNP Paribas was given a new €68.00 ($77.27) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/5/2018 – BNP Paribas was given a new €67.00 ($76.14) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/27/2018 – BNP Paribas was given a new €68.00 ($77.27) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of EPA BNP traded up €0.64 ($0.73) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €62.45 ($70.97). 7,560,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. BNP Paribas SA has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($65.05) and a 1 year high of €69.17 ($78.60).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. The company operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services; and Corporate and Institutional Banking. It offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

