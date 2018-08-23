Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DRNA) in the last few weeks:

8/23/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/15/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

8/13/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $14.50 price target on the stock.

8/10/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/9/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/10/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/2/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.47. 6,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,082. The stock has a market cap of $821.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.33. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.39% and a negative net margin of 1,642.81%. sell-side analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dennis Langer sold 14,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $232,496.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRNA. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 225.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 168,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 116,719 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 39,348 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $113,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 63.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 23,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of rare, viral infectious, chronic liver, and cardiovascular diseases. Its development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria; DCR-HBVS for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection; and DCR-PCSK9 to treat hypercholesterolemia.

