Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Premier (PINC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Premier (NASDAQ: PINC) in the last few weeks:

8/22/2018 – Premier had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $37.00 to $49.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

8/22/2018 – Premier had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $38.00 to $42.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/22/2018 – Premier was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/22/2018 – Premier was given a new $55.00 price target on by analysts at Leerink Swann. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/22/2018 – Premier had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

8/22/2018 – Premier was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/21/2018 – Premier had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/21/2018 – Premier had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $32.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/18/2018 – Premier was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

8/15/2018 – Premier was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/14/2018 – Premier was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/12/2018 – Premier was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/11/2018 – Premier was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

6/27/2018 – Premier is now covered by analysts at Leerink Swann. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $42.65 on Thursday. Premier Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.16 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Premier Inc alerts:

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Premier had a negative return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $433.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Premier’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Premier Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kelli L. Price sold 4,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,678 shares in the company, valued at $653,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Premier during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new position in Premier during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Premier during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Premier during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Premier during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Premier Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.