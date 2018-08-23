Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hargreaves Lansdown (HL)

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON: HL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/9/2018 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from GBX 1,500 ($19.17) to GBX 1,450 ($18.54). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/8/2018 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,790 ($22.88) to GBX 1,770 ($22.63). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/8/2018 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,100 ($26.84) to GBX 2,200 ($28.12). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2018 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

8/7/2018 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

8/7/2018 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

7/23/2018 – Hargreaves Lansdown was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to an “underweight” rating. They now have a GBX 1,650 ($21.09) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,490 ($19.05).

7/17/2018 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/10/2018 – Hargreaves Lansdown was upgraded by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd to an “add” rating. They now have a GBX 2,198 ($28.10) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,655 ($21.16).

7/9/2018 – Hargreaves Lansdown was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “underweight” rating. They now have a GBX 1,790 ($22.88) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,690 ($21.60).

Shares of LON:HL traded up GBX 15 ($0.19) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,170 ($27.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,000. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,258 ($16.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,935 ($24.73).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 27th will be paid a GBX 29.90 ($0.38) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $10.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Vantage, Discretionary/Managed, and Third Party/Other Services. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform, which enables clients to hold their funds, shares, exchange traded funds (ETFs), bonds, investment trusts, individual savings accounts (ISAs), and self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs).

