Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Perrigo (PRGO) Price Target to $77.00

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) had its price target decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Barclays cut shares of Perrigo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $107.00 target price on shares of Perrigo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.65.

NYSE PRGO opened at $74.41 on Tuesday. Perrigo has a 52-week low of $67.53 and a 52-week high of $95.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. Perrigo had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Perrigo will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Svend Andersen acquired 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.43 per share, for a total transaction of $499,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 63.8% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 0.4% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 194,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,222,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 9.0% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 8.6% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 22.9% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

