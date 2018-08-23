Wells Fargo & Co Raises Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Price Target to $120.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LOW. ValuEngine raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Loop Capital raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.04.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $105.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $70.76 and a 12 month high of $108.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 66.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,362 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $1,230,760.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,589 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,658,000 after purchasing an additional 15,712 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 591,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 287,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,476,000 after purchasing an additional 87,500 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

