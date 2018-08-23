Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $32.75 Million Holdings in Korn/Ferry International (KFY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 321,938 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Korn/Ferry International were worth $32,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,457,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,717,000 after acquiring an additional 553,410 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,268,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,461,000 after acquiring an additional 32,311 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,073,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,384,000 after acquiring an additional 172,847 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 761,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,286,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 682,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,215,000 after acquiring an additional 48,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Korn/Ferry International in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn/Ferry International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Korn/Ferry International to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price target on Korn/Ferry International from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $66.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Korn/Ferry International has a 1-year low of $31.53 and a 1-year high of $68.98.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $475.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.37 million. Korn/Ferry International had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 7.35%. Korn/Ferry International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. equities analysts expect that Korn/Ferry International will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 19,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $1,221,430.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,154.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total value of $1,267,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,150 shares in the company, valued at $11,665,902.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,293 shares of company stock worth $2,923,128. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Korn/Ferry International Company Profile

Korn/Ferry International, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

