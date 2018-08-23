Wesbanco Bank Inc. Takes Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Signature Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NCLH shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.18.

In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 10,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $523,258.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,286 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,442.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 3,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $167,204.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,259,636.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,631 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,144 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $52.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $61.18.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

