Wesbanco Bank Inc. Takes Position in Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 9.3% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,207,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,956,000 after purchasing an additional 101,015 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 12.6% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 112,576 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 445.5% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 12,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 552,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,967,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.62.

In related news, SVP Frank J. Ferazzi sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $34,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,808.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 20,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $648,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $30.49 on Thursday. Williams Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $33.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.43.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 215.87%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc is an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through three segments: Williams Partners; and Others. The Williams Partners segment includes gas pipeline and domestic midstream businesses.

