WesBanco (WSBC) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.69

Shares of WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.69 and last traded at $50.62, with a volume of 7897 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.62.

WSBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on WesBanco from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $105.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that WesBanco Inc will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Anthony F. Pietranton sold 6,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $305,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,511.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlotte A. Zuschlag sold 10,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $495,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $895,220 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,770,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,830,000 after acquiring an additional 109,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 10.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,057,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,715,000 after acquiring an additional 283,756 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 1.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,755,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,275,000 after acquiring an additional 31,177 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,645,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,099,000 after acquiring an additional 34,787 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,258,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,674,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the period. 59.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

