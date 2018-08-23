Wharton Business Group LLC Buys 10,662 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Wharton Business Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,444,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,662 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 7.9% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Wharton Business Group LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $75,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 20,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 250,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG opened at $52.12 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $49.83 and a 52 week high of $62.70.

