Wheaton Precious Metals Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 28th.

Wheaton Precious Metals has a payout ratio of 64.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to earn $0.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.

WPM stock opened at $18.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.16. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $17.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.86.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 36.76%. The company had revenue of $212.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on WPM. ValuEngine downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

