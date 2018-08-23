White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 19,947 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 0.9% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $368,538,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,719.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,273,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,976 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,264.2% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,176,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,241 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $79,622,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,225.0% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,046,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,246,000 after acquiring an additional 967,613 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,676,728. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $86.14.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

