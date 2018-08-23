White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,167,000. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VCLT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,490. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $86.70 and a 1-year high of $96.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a $0.332 dividend. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.