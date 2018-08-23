White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $136,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $140.36. 17,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,218. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $116.74 and a 52 week high of $140.59.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

