William Blair Weighs in on Tenable Holdings Inc’s Q2 2018 Earnings (TENB)

Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Tenable in a research note issued on Monday, August 20th. William Blair analyst J. Ho anticipates that the company will earn ($0.78) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Tenable’s Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.28) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

TENB has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday. They issued a “weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $33.55 on Wednesday. Tenable has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $35.51.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds bought 21,739 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $499,997.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

