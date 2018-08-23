Wingstop (WING) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a $70.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price target of $59.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Wingstop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Wingstop from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Friday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wingstop from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.57.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $63.49 on Wednesday. Wingstop has a one year low of $31.53 and a one year high of $64.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.53.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $37.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.84%.

In other news, insider Stacy Peterson sold 5,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $309,597.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,872.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Morrison sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $1,022,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,271 shares of company stock worth $2,287,198. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WING. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 1,022.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter valued at about $238,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,000 restaurants the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

