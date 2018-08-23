WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Div Fd (DFE) Shares Sold by Lucia Wealth Services LLC

Lucia Wealth Services LLC cut its position in WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Div Fd (BMV:DFE) by 67.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,296 shares during the quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Div Fd worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Div Fd by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 850,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,434,000 after acquiring an additional 25,537 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Div Fd by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 472,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,034,000 after acquiring an additional 75,650 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Div Fd by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 375,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,273,000 after acquiring an additional 25,283 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Div Fd by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 112,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Div Fd by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,343,000 after acquiring an additional 28,672 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Div Fd stock opened at $64.66 on Thursday. WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Div Fd has a twelve month low of $1,100.50 and a twelve month high of $1,462.50.

