WMIH Corp (WMIH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

WMIH Corp (NASDAQ:WMIH) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.76.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on WMIH in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.90 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded WMIH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on WMIH in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.80 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on WMIH in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.85 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of WMIH in a report on Wednesday, August 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of WMIH by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 149,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 50,783 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of WMIH by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 52,720 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WMIH by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 963,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 90,303 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WMIH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of WMIH by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 437,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 255,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.82% of the company’s stock.

WMIH stock opened at $1.59 on Thursday. WMIH has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.67.

About WMIH

WMIH Corp., through its subsidiary, WM Mortgage Reinsurance Company, Inc, engages in legacy reinsurance business with respect to mortgage insurance operated in runoff mode. The company was formerly known as WMI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to WMIH Corp. in May 2015. WMIH Corp. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

