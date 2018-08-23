WPP’s (WPP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, www.digitallook.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,660 ($21.22) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Societe Generale set a GBX 1,845 ($23.58) price objective on WPP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. WPP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,501.53 ($19.19).

LON WPP opened at GBX 1,297 ($16.58) on Monday. WPP has a twelve month low of GBX 1,121.44 ($14.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,774 ($22.68).

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

