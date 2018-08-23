WPX Energy (WPX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of WPX Energy have outperformed its industry in the past 12 months. We believe WPX Energy’s exposure in the Delaware and Williston basins will enable it to achieve the goal of higher oil generation in 2018. WPX Energy has transformed itself from a natural gas-focused company to an oil-focused one. The company has been able to do so through nearly $8 billion of transactions. WPX Energy is building up a strong portfolio of assets which will continue to boost its oil production and allow it to gain from improving commodity prices. However, the competitive energy space, stringent regulations and dependence on third parties to market their products are the headwinds.”

WPX has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on WPX Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Seaport Global Securities raised WPX Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Raymond James raised WPX Energy from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut WPX Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.96.

WPX Energy stock opened at $18.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.88 and a beta of 2.30. WPX Energy has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $19.78.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.92 million. WPX Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 30.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. analysts expect that WPX Energy will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in WPX Energy by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in WPX Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,425,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,851,000 after acquiring an additional 25,469 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in WPX Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,741,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,738,000 after acquiring an additional 50,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its position in WPX Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 1,014,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,292,000 after acquiring an additional 19,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company's principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado.

