Wright Medical Group NV (WMGI) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,101 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 91,335 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Wright Medical Group were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,806,275 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,851,000 after purchasing an additional 61,790 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 2,752,294 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,606,000 after purchasing an additional 16,001 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,818,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,073,000 after purchasing an additional 11,255 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,976 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 658,733 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,101,000 after purchasing an additional 221,666 shares during the last quarter.

Get Wright Medical Group alerts:

Wright Medical Group stock opened at $28.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.68 and a beta of 0.90. Wright Medical Group NV has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.20 million. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 24.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. analysts forecast that Wright Medical Group NV will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lance A. Berry sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $32,138.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert P. Burrows III sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $65,979.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,851,722 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WMGI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Wright Medical Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Oppenheimer set a $25.00 price target on shares of Wright Medical Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wright Medical Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of Wright Medical Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wright Medical Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Wright Medical Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.64.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

Read More: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Wright Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wright Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.