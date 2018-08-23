Wright Medical Group NV (WMGI) SVP James Lightman Sells 480 Shares

Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) SVP James Lightman sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $13,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

WMGI traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.91. 12,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,698. Wright Medical Group NV has a one year low of $19.01 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 24.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Wright Medical Group NV will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wright Medical Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMGI. BidaskClub cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Wright Medical Group to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Wright Medical Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Wright Medical Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wright Medical Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

