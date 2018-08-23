WSFS Financial Co. (WSFS) EVP Sells $155,914.56 in Stock

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) EVP Richard Wright sold 3,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $155,914.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,265 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

WSFS stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.85. The company had a trading volume of 10,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,690. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $42.45 and a 12 month high of $57.70.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.63 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 13.02%. analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.19%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WSFS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, August 13th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Sunday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in WSFS Financial by 120.6% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 443,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,249,000 after acquiring an additional 242,467 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in WSFS Financial by 8.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,141,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,117,000 after acquiring an additional 165,476 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in WSFS Financial by 59.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,938,000 after acquiring an additional 100,956 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in WSFS Financial by 9.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,063,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,658,000 after acquiring an additional 88,373 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in WSFS Financial by 5.9% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,409,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,153,000 after acquiring an additional 79,039 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

