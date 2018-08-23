Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Wynn Resorts earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the casino operator an impact score of 47.1269846608217 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $145.05 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $132.26 and a 12 month high of $203.63. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The casino operator reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.43). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 69.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 54.95%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WYNN. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $186.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on Wynn Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.63.

Wynn Resorts, Limited develops, owns, and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling.

