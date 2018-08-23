Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (XHR) Holdings Trimmed by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XHR. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Shares of XHR opened at $24.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $25.90.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $277.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.14 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 10.33%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. equities analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.