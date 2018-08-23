Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Holdings Raised by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 48.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,789 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,760 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Xilinx by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 10,459 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Xilinx by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,317,528 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $95,177,000 after buying an additional 30,034 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xilinx by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 126,150 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Xilinx by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,108 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Xilinx in the 1st quarter valued at $910,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $72.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.74 and a fifty-two week high of $78.02.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.46 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 50.88%.

In other news, CFO Lorenzo Flores sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $534,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,396.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Christopher Madden sold 4,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $287,615.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,968.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,209 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,722. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on XLNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Xilinx from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Xilinx from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Xilinx to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.11.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

