XO Group, Inc. Common Stock (XOXO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.21 Million

Brokerages expect XO Group, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:XOXO) to report $43.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for XO Group, Inc. Common Stock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.79 million to $43.63 million. XO Group, Inc. Common Stock posted sales of $40.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that XO Group, Inc. Common Stock will report full-year sales of $168.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $167.46 million to $168.89 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $183.09 million per share, with estimates ranging from $182.40 million to $183.78 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for XO Group, Inc. Common Stock.

XO Group, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:XOXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. XO Group, Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $43.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.85 million.

XOXO has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded XO Group, Inc. Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of XO Group, Inc. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of XO Group, Inc. Common Stock from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of XO Group, Inc. Common Stock from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XO Group, Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. XO Group, Inc. Common Stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE XOXO traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.37. 101,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,210. XO Group, Inc. Common Stock has a 12-month low of $17.49 and a 12-month high of $35.83. The firm has a market cap of $774.32 million, a PE ratio of 78.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in XO Group, Inc. Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in XO Group, Inc. Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in XO Group, Inc. Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in XO Group, Inc. Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in XO Group, Inc. Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

XO Group, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

XO Group Inc provides multiplatform media and marketplace services to the wedding, pregnancy and parenting, and local entertainment markets primarily in the United States. It operates a network of Websites under various brands, including The Knot, which offers wedding resources and marketplaces through wedding Website and mobile apps, national and local wedding magazines, and nationally published books; and The Bump, a pregnancy and parenting brand that provides personalized information, content, and tools for navigating the journey from fertility to pregnancy and parenting through the toddler years.

