Xplore Technologies (XPLR) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.20

Media stories about Xplore Technologies (NASDAQ:XPLR) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Xplore Technologies earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 44.8911949594322 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XPLR. TheStreet upgraded Xplore Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Roth Capital downgraded Xplore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Xplore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Xplore Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

Shares of XPLR stock remained flat at $$5.99 on Thursday. Xplore Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $66.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Xplore Technologies (NASDAQ:XPLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Xplore Technologies had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $20.34 million for the quarter. equities research analysts anticipate that Xplore Technologies will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Xplore Technologies Company Profile

Xplore Technologies Corp. develops, integrates, and markets rugged mobile personal computer systems in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's products enable the extension of traditional computing systems to a range of field personnel, including energy pipeline inspectors, public safety personnel, warehouse workers, and pharmaceutical scientists.

