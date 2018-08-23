Xspand Products Lab Inc (XSPL) CEO Purchases $32,116.00 in Stock

Xspand Products Lab Inc (NASDAQ:XSPL) CEO Christopher Ferguson purchased 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,116.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:XSPL traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $5.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,864. Xspand Products Lab Inc has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $11.63.

Get Xspand Products Lab alerts:

Xspand Products Lab (NASDAQ:XSPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter.

Xspand Products Lab Company Profile

Xspand Products Lab, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and sells various toy products directly to retailers or direct to consumers via e-commerce in North America, Asia, and Europe. It operates through two segments, SRM and Fergco. The company produces battery-operated products for theme parks and entertainment venues; and party-related and arts and crafts-related items to retailers.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Xspand Products Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xspand Products Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.