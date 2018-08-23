YashCoin (YASH) Market Capitalization Hits $1.55 Million

YashCoin (CURRENCY:YASH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. YashCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and $0.00 worth of YashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, YashCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One YashCoin coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Jiyo (JIYO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000288 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Cannation (CNNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000135 BTC.

YashCoin Profile

YASH is a coin. YashCoin’s total supply is 10,000,305 coins. YashCoin’s official Twitter account is @yashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YashCoin is www.yashcoin.com.

Buying and Selling YashCoin

YashCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YashCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

