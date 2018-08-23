Yocoin Hits Market Cap of $1.55 Million (YOC)

Yocoin (CURRENCY:YOC) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Yocoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000214 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Livecoin, BTC-Alpha and OOOBTC. Over the last seven days, Yocoin has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. Yocoin has a total market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $18,631.00 worth of Yocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Yocoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00874502 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002554 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003582 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012374 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012167 BTC.

Yocoin Profile

Yocoin (CRYPTO:YOC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 19th, 2016. Yocoin’s total supply is 171,704,700 coins and its circulating supply is 112,194,700 coins. The official website for Yocoin is www.yocoin.org. Yocoin’s official Twitter account is @yocoin15 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Yocoin

Yocoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.