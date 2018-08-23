York Water Co (YORW) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1666 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, October 15th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th.

York Water has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. York Water has a payout ratio of 67.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

YORW stock opened at $30.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $393.91 million, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.36. York Water has a 12 month low of $27.45 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.03 million for the quarter. York Water had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 11.14%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th.

York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which together hold up to approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water.

