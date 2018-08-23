Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC) to Post -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Ardmore Shipping reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 121.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.53). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Ardmore Shipping’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on ASC. ValuEngine lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ardmore Shipping has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

NYSE:ASC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.05. 1,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,443. Ardmore Shipping has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $9.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $221.60 million, a P/E ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 73.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,463,434 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,929 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 24.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,247,039 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,226,000 after purchasing an additional 244,012 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 58.3% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 625,968 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 230,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 16.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,584,561 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,994,000 after purchasing an additional 225,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1,025.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 225,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 28 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

