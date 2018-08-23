Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Infinera Corp. (INFN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) will report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Infinera reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinera will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $208.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.96 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 13.09% and a negative net margin of 19.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INFN shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Infinera from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Drexel Hamilton set a $13.00 price target on shares of Infinera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. William Blair cut shares of Infinera to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.97.

Shares of INFN stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.96. 877,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,367. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 0.25. Infinera has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $12.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,804,996 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $137,084,000 after buying an additional 1,265,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Infinera by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,961,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $108,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,230 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Infinera by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,966,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,247,000 after purchasing an additional 37,172 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Infinera by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,138,000 after purchasing an additional 55,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Infinera by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,622,007 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,335,000 after acquiring an additional 106,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking solutions, equipment, and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

